What the papers say – August 27

A crackdown on life sentences, a plea from the families of the victims of Lucy Letby and staff mistrust in the NHS lead the nation’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Express says Britain’s “vilest killers” will die behind bars after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered a “life means life” crackdown.

The Sunday Mirror relays a plea from the families of children murdered by Lucy Letby who do not want a hospital boss to avoid giving evidence at an inquiry.

The Independent reports that more than half of NHS staff believe managers would ignore whistleblowers.

Drivers in London could be hit with a new “pay-per-mile” road tax under Labour plans, according to the Mail on Sunday

The Sunday Times features a story on a senior doctor who said the neonatal unit Lucy Letby worked in was “chaotic” and “overstretched”.

And the Daily Star says bird watchers have been warned of Sherwood Forest “naturalists”.