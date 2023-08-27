Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 27

A variety of stories feature across the front of the UK’s newspapers.

PA Reporter
Sunday 27 August 2023 03:13
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

A crackdown on life sentences, a plea from the families of the victims of Lucy Letby and staff mistrust in the NHS lead the nation’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Express says Britain’s “vilest killers” will die behind bars after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered a “life means life” crackdown.

The Sunday Mirror relays a plea from the families of children murdered by Lucy Letby who do not want a hospital boss to avoid giving evidence at an inquiry.

Recommended

The Independent reports that more than half of NHS staff believe managers would ignore whistleblowers.

Drivers in London could be hit with a new “pay-per-mile” road tax under Labour plans, according to the Mail on Sunday

The Sunday Times features a story on a senior doctor who said the neonatal unit Lucy Letby worked in was “chaotic” and “overstretched”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out introducing a wealth tax if Labour win the next election, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says bird watchers have been warned of Sherwood Forest “naturalists”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in