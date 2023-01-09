Lula has ‘full’ UK support says Sunak after storming of Brazil’s Congress

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has joined international condemnation of scenes in Brazil, after thousands of Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress and other public buildings.

Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace were all targeted by the ex-president’s supporters, who refuse to accept his election defeat.

World leaders condemned the demonstrations, which echoed the January 6 insurrection in Washington DC by Donald Trump supporters in 2021.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter: “I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil.”

He said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has the UK’s “full support”.

“I look forward to building on our countries’ close ties in the years ahead,” he added.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called the scenes “unjustifiable”.

US President Joe Biden also criticised the incidents, tweeting: “I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the events a “major concern to all of us, the defenders of democracy”.