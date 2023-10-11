Firefighters taken to hospital after fire at Luton Airport

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital as emergency services battle a blaze which broke out at Luton Airport just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Five people have been admitted to Luton and Dunstable hospitals for smoke inhalation.

A sixth person was treated at the scene but did not require further medical treatment.

The newly-built car park building at Luton’s Terminal 2 has partially collapsed, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed, as crews work to wrestle control over the blaze.

It is not known if any passengers are trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance remain on the scene.

Luton Airport officials have confirmed access to the airfield is currently restricted.

Passengers on flights out of Luton have been asked to remain away from the area.

People living nearby have been advised to steer clear and keep their windows closed to reduce health risks.