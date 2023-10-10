Jump to content

Luton Airport flights suspended after fire breaks out in car park

Ted Hennessey
Tuesday 10 October 2023 22:51
All flights at London Luton Airport have been suspended after a fire broke out in one of its car parks.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal on Tuesday evening.

The airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time.”

