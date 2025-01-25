Man, 83, charged with murdering woman, 84, found dead at her home
Police were called to a property in Dunstable just after 1.40pm on Thursday.
An 83-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman, 84, who was found dead in her home, police have said.
Officers were called to a property in Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, just after 1.40pm on Thursday, after reports that a woman had been injured.
Margaret Worby was pronounced dead at the scene, Bedfordshire Police said.
Roger Worby, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, was charged with murder and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, the force added.