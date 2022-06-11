Police appeal after man dies following suspected road traffic collision in Luton

A man has died after he is believed to have been involved in a road traffic collision in Luton and police are appealing for witnesses.

Lucas Cumiskey
Saturday 11 June 2022 19:37
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are appealing for information following the death of a man in Luton on Saturday morning.

Officers were called at about 9.05am to a report of a disturbance in Axe Close.

Upon arrival, police found a man in the road, who was believed to have been involved in a road traffic collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the man – who is in his 60s – was pronounced dead shortly after.

Recommended

He has not yet been formally identified, but his next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around this incident in which a man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time, and we are asking that anyone who has any information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting “Operation Just”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in