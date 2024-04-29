Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three men set to go on trial for murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Seven men will also appear before the Crown Court in Belfast on charges connected with rioting in Londonderry on the night she was shot.

Rebecca Black
Monday 29 April 2024 02:45
Lyra McKee died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry (PSNI/PA)
Lyra McKee died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry (PSNI/PA) (PA Media)

The trial of three men charged with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee is due to start on Monday.

Another seven men are set to appear at the Crown Court in Belfast over charges connected to disorder in Londonderry on the same date.

Ms McKee, 29, died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18 2019.

Peter Cavanagh, 35, of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine, 23, of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre, 56, of Kells Walk, Derry, have all been charged with murder.

The three also face a number of other charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent, possession of and throwing of a petrol bomb.

Meanwhile, seven men are facing trial on a number of charges including rioting and throwing a petrol bomb.

They are Joseph Patrick Barr, 36, of Sandringham Drive, Derry; Jude Forest Coffey, 26, of Gartan Square, Derry; William Patrick Elliott, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry; Joseph Anthony Campbell, 23, of Gosheden Cottages, Derry; Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 32, of John Field Place, Derry; Christopher Joseph Gillen, 43, of Balbane Pass, Derry; and Kieran George McCool, 55, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry.

