Five arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

Five men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

The suspects – aged 20, 21, 21, 41 and 54 – were arrested in the Cityside area of Derry on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

Three men have previously been charged with Ms McKee’s murder, and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.