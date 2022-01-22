A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences after a crash on the M8 which closed the major motorway for 18 hours.

Police were alerted to the collision, between junctions 12 and 13 in the east end of Glasgow at around 11.50am on Friday.

The incident involved a van, a car and a lorry.

A 33-year-old woman who was driving the car was taken to hospital with injuries police say “are not believed to be serious” while the 51-year-old driver of the lorry was taken to hospital but discharged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.50am on Friday January 21, police were called to reports of a crash involving a car, a van and a lorry on the M8 westbound near junction 13.

“The 51-year-old male driver of the lorry was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“The 33-year old female driver of the car has been taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be serious.

“The 25-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured. He has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing.”

As a result of the collision, the westbound side of the motorway was closed from around 12.55pm on Friday, reopening on Saturday at 7.05am.