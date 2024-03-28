Charity selling single malt to fund clean water in Madagascar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Every bottle of a whisky sold for a charity foundation will mean lifelong clean water provided to at least one person.

The Ardnamurchan six-year-old Highland malt is the first release by the Maclean Foundation, founded by author Charles Maclean and his three sons, Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan – all of whom are world record-breaking rowers.

There are 243 bottles available at 58.6%, priced at £115 each, limited to one per buyer due to expected interest.

All profits raised will fund clean water projects in Madagascar, which is one of the world’s most impoverished countries.

Foundation members visited the island nation in 2023 and saw first-hand how clean water is a “luxury” for some communities.

Lachlan, the youngest of the three brothers, said: “Access to clean water is a basic human need, yet for many communities in rural Madagascar, it remains a luxury.

“During our visit last year, we saw first-hand the impact boreholes have on people’s lives.

“It costs £6,000 to build and maintain a clean water borehole that can serve 200 people for up to 100 years.

“Since 2009, our partner Feedback Madagascar has drilled and installed over 300 boreholes in the region. Through our work, we’ll continue to add to that total.

“With each bottle sold, we’ll give people clean water for life by funding the drilling and construction of boreholes, creating long-term positive change for communities.

“Among many other things, this will transform quality of life, reducing the incidence of diarrhoeal disease.”

The whisky marks the Maclean Foundation’s third fundraising initiative since it launched under a year ago, with Charles Maclean having previously raised just under £68,000 through auctioning a number of rare and collectable spirits.

He said: “This is just the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Scotch whisky industry to turn donated casks into clean water.

“The Scotch whisky industry has allowed me to make a living out of something I love, and it has made me very many friends.

“Inspired by my three sons working together, putting my knowledge and experience at the service of others to create long-term positive change is my way of saying thank-you.

“We believe in our mission wholeheartedly. Big or small, every act of compassion, every act of adventure, can make a change.”

Alex Bruce, managing director of Ardnamurchan Distillery, added: “This cask was one of the standouts of our last blending session – we always end up with one or two which are just too individually interesting to go into the vat.

“This is a quality limited edition produced in an ex-bourbon cask with a seal of approval from our longstanding sensory mentor Charles Maclean, so we expect there to be high demand.

“The boys’ adventurous spirit and Charlie’s considered craft is a winning combination.

“We’re proud to be able to support them on their journey.”

The whisky is available at royalmilewhiskies.com.