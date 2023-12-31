Search for Madeleine McCann will eventually yield results, parents say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Efforts to find Madeleine McCann continue “with the same determination, commitment and vigour” and will “eventually yield results”, her parents have said.

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page on Sunday, Kate and Gerry McCann said there was “no new significant news to share” in the search for their daughter, but vowed to persevere.

The McCanns’ post read: “Another year comes to a close. I’m sure they’re getting shorter!

“Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour.

“We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results.

“Thank you again for your support, Christmas wishes and shared hope.

“Despite our own personal circumstances, it is impossible to be unaffected by the awful events happening around the world this year with so many wars, immeasurable pain and suffering, children abducted, killed and orphaned.

“Let’s hope that 2024 brings a greater love for mankind, hope and peace to us all.”

It comes after Portuguese police reportedly apologised for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family.

Madeleine vanished in May 2007 while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, after they left the then three-year-old and her younger twin siblings asleep in their apartment while they went out to dinner with friends.

During questioning of Madeleine’s parents in September 2007, detectives made them both “arguidos” – or suspects – in their daughter’s disappearance.

That status was eventually lifted and the investigation was shelved in 2008, but the couple remained under suspicion in Portugal for years.

Months after Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance in 2013, Portuguese police confirmed that a review of their original inquiry had uncovered new lines of inquiry, and they reopened the case.

The officers also gave their support to the German authorities who believe their prime suspect, 46-year-old German national Christian Brueckner, a convicted sex offender, kidnapped and murdered the youngster.

Brueckner is in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, and is suspected of further rapes and child sexual abuse committed in the area between 2000 and 2017.

He has reportedly denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Earlier this year, a reservoir in Portugal was searched and items were seized after German prosecutors received “certain tips” about the case.