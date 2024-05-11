Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two women in 80s charged after Magna Carta display case attacked

Reverend Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judith Bruce, 85, were arrested on Friday at the British Library.

Ella Nunn
Saturday 11 May 2024 10:29
A sign in front of the doors to the treasures galleries at the British Library after the incident (Samuel Montgomery/PA)
A sign in front of the doors to the treasures galleries at the British Library after the incident (Samuel Montgomery/PA) (PA Wire)

Two women in their 80s have been charged with criminal damage after the glass around the Magna Carta at the British Library was attacked.

Reverend Sue Parfitt, 82, from Bristol, and Judith Bruce, 85, from Swansea, were arrested on Friday morning and have been charged with criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two protesters targeted the protective enclosure around the historic document with a hammer and chisel on Friday morning.

Just Stop Oil said the pair then held up a sign reading “The Government is breaking the law” before gluing themselves to the display.

A statement from the British Library said its security team “intervened to prevent further damage to the case, which was minimal” and “the Magna Carta itself remains undamaged”.

The gallery that houses the display is closed until further notice, it added.

The pair were released on bail and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in