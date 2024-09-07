What the papers say – September 8

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Upcoming tax rises feature heavily on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

the Mail on Sunday writes that Sir Keir Starmer has been warned he is placing the country on the “path to destitution” if he goes ahead with tax rises in next month’s Budget.

“Tax the rich to fund winter fuel” reads the headline of the Sunday People.

The Sunday Express also reports on the winter fuel payments, reporting that the Prime Minister is facing his first rebellion over planned cuts to winter fuel payments, warning it will become his “poll tax moment”.

The Observer splashes on the Tories’ health reform that left the UK “open to Covid clamity”.

The Sunday Times leads with a report on a surgeon who treated 721 children at a hospital who left some young patients with deformities and life-changing injuries.

The BBC breached its own editorial guidelines more than 1,500 times during the Israel-Hamas war, a report leading the Sunday Telegraph has found.

The Sunday Mirror reports that Liam and Noel Gallagher are in talks to take their reunion tour to the US, Mexico and Argentina.

the Daily Star Sunday reports that those with the biggest noses are the least likely to duck out of paying for their round at the pub.