Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – March 26

A wide variety of stories feature across Sunday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Sunday 26 March 2023 03:49
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are led by the Prime Minister vowing to crack down on crime.

The Sunday Express and Mail on Sunday report Rishi Sunak is set to reveal new proposals to crack down on low-level crimes blighting communities, with offenders to be put to work in jumpsuits or hi-viz jackets to clean up their crimes within 48 hours of being handed punishments.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the Home Secretary could ban the European Court of Human Rights from grounding migrant deportation flights.

Recommended

The Independent leads with an Afghan war veteran being among those who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

A former Met officer who guarded royalty fears more killers like Wayne Couzens are lurking in the force, according to The Sunday People.

The Sunday Mirror reports the impact of online trolls could mean Strictly’s Shirley Ballas never returns to the programme.

Recommended

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with a quirky alien story.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in