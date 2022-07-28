Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Birmingham played host to a spectacular opening ceremony for the 2022 Games.

Pa
Thursday 28 July 2022 22:57
Comments
The Women standing up to The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
The Women standing up to The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
(PA Wire)

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

The Red Arrows flypast goes over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Performers during the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in style (Davies Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

A giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar takes centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Activist Malala Yousafzai, who settled in Birmingham when she came to the UK, addresses the crowd (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Performers around the Raging Bull (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
BMX riders thrill the crowd (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
Drag queen Ginny Lemon performs high above the ground (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
The huge Raging Bull breathes steam (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Women appears on top of the Raging Bull (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
There were plenty of references to Birmingham’s industrial history (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Participants thrilled the crowd with sky high performances (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Performers dance on a water-soaked stage (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.

Ghana’s athletes enter the stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in