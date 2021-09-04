Man charged after body of 48-year-old woman found in car
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death
Sabrina Johnson
Saturday 04 September 2021 14:23
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman, whose body was found in a car in Fife.
Police were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on the morning of August 9 2021 where the body of Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, was found in a vehicle.
On Friday, Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her death.
He has now been charged and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Cout on Monday, September 6.
Police said a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.