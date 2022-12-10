Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of woman in Oldbury
A cordon remains in place at the scene
A man has been charged with murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Sandwell.
Emergency services arrived on Hilton Road, Oldbury at around 23:20 GMT on Thursday, where the woman was confirmed dead at the scene. A 55-year-old man was arrested shortly after.
Legitte Reid, also of Hilton Road, was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, police said.
West Midlands Police confirmed a cordon remains in place at the scene.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers.
“We have additional officers in the area and you can speak to them if you have any concerns.”