Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of woman in Oldbury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Sandwell.

Emergency services arrived on Hilton Road, Oldbury at around 23:20 GMT on Thursday, where the woman was confirmed dead at the scene. A 55-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Legitte Reid, also of Hilton Road, was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, police said.

West Midlands Police confirmed a cordon remains in place at the scene.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We have additional officers in the area and you can speak to them if you have any concerns.”