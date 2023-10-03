Man in court accused of firearms and explosives offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has appeared in court charged with offences involving firearms and explosive substances after a bomb disposal squad search of a home.

Gordon Smith, 45, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and making or possessing an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances.

He also faced further charges under the Firearms Act 1968, including having a firearm or ammunition without a certificate and having a type of automatic weapon.

He is further accused of behaving in a threating or abusive manner and breaching bail.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Smith, who was listed in court papers as homeless, appeared in court after the bomb squad were called to search a home at West End Drive, Bellshill, in the early hours of Saturday.