Man, woman and infant boy killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge will be closed to traffic overnight as emergency services remain at the scene.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Wednesday 30 August 2023 00:20
Senior Gardai near to the scene of a fatal crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary (Damien Storan/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man, woman and infant boy have been killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary, Gardai said.

The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm on Tuesday when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

Gardai said the adult male and adult female rear seat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

An adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car have also been taken to Tipperary University Hospital where their condition is described as serious.

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge will be closed to traffic overnight as emergency services remain at the scene.

