Grandmother ‘hit with Taser’ during Manchester Airport incident, says solicitor

A 56-year-old grandmother was allegedly struck in the face with a Taser by a police officer at Manchester Airport moments after he kicked and attempted to stamp on her son as he lay motionless face-down, according to the family’s lawyer.

Protests erupted in Rochdale and Manchester city centre after a video circulated on social media showed the kicking incident during an arrest at the airport on July 23.

More footage, obtained by the Manchester Evening News, emerged days later which showed the immediate lead-up to the disturbance at the airport’s Terminal 2 car park pay station area.

Male and female officers tried to restrain Fahir Amaaz, 19; and Muhammad Amaad, 25; who were involved in a series of strikes and punches – with two women officers hit to the ground – before Mr Amaaz was tasered.

Shameem Akhtar shows off her injured face at the Midland Hotel in Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Tuesday, Shameem Akhtar, 56, and her sons, Mr Amaaz and Mr Amaad, appeared alongside their solicitor Aamer Anwar at a press conference in Manchester city centre to “set the record straight … after a deliberate attempt to smear the family”.

Mr Anwar said the family from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been been left “devastated and traumatised” by the incident and had also been subjected to “horrific, racist and Islamophobic abuse on social media”.

But he added: “The family wish to put on record that if the two young men sat next to me, and seen on video … stand accused of criminality, their family fully support that they must face robust, due legal process.

“The young men sat next to me do not have a single criminal conviction, not even a speeding ticket.

At this point, Mrs Akhtar screamed and held her face as she was terrified that she would now be subjected to the same violence as she alleges her sons were Aamer Anwar, solicitor

“In fact, members of the family are serving police officers with Greater Mancester Police (GMP) and other members of the family in other areas of the country. And Mr Amaad himself has undergone an interview process to join the GMP.”

At the press conference, photographs were distributed which showed bruising to the left side of Mrs Akhtar’s face – said to have been sustained in what the family described as the “pandemonium” that broke out at the pay station.

Mrs Akhtar attempted to pull her son’s head away after the apparent stamping and thought the officer “could have killed her son at that point”, said Mr Anwar.

Mr Anwar went on: “The male it is alleged as seen in the video then kneels down on Fahir placing his knee on his back whilst he is still limp and he then looks up straight at Mrs Akhtar.

Solictor Aamer Anwar, holds up a picture of Shameem Akhtar as her son Fahir Amaaz, 19, looks on during the press conference (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

“At this point, the male officer still has his Taser drawn, then using his right hand in which he has his Taser it is alleged he strikes Mrs Akhtar directly in the face using his Taser as a weapon. At this point Mrs Akhtar screamed and held her face as she was terrified that she would now be subjected to the same violence as she alleges her sons were.”

She said Mrs Akhtar later touched her face and noticed she was bleeding from her cheek underneath her left eye and that she was “dazed, crying and disorientated”.

Mr Anwar said no officer attended to her injuries as she and her crying, “distressed”, six-year-old grandson were left with luggage strewn everywhere.

He said she was finally helped by a passer-by and taken home.

A police officer was suspended by GMP in the wake of the incident and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) later said a police constable, understood to be the same officer, was under criminal investigation for assault.

Following the release of the later footage, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, urged people to “take a step back” and allow the authorities to carry out their investigations.

Mr Amaaz and Mr Amaad were among four men who were arrested on suspicion of affray and assault before they were later bailed.

Mr Anwar said he is seeking a further meeting with IOPC regional director Catherine Bates over lodging a formal complaint against GMP officers, and also a meeting with the mayor.