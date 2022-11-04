What the papers say – November 4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The papers are led by worsening economic predictions and rate rises.

The i, The Independent and Daily Express fronts feature fears of the UK’s longest recession.

The Bank of England’s rate rise is covered by The Times, Financial Times and Metro, with the latter commenting: “This will hurt.”

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the Chancellor will launch a capital gains tax.

An inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is front page of The Guardian, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports a luxury cruise ship for the partners of English football players is en route to Qatar for the World Cup.

And the Daily Star says police fear “an army of gimps could be on the loose”.