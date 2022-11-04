Jump to content

What the papers say – November 4

Recession fears and the Manchester Arena inquiry feature on Friday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Friday 04 November 2022 04:42
What the papers say – November 4 (PA)
What the papers say – November 4 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers are led by worsening economic predictions and rate rises.

The i, The Independent and Daily Express fronts feature fears of the UK’s longest recession.

The Bank of England’s rate rise is covered by The Times, Financial Times and Metro, with the latter commenting: “This will hurt.”

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the Chancellor will launch a capital gains tax.

An inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is front page of The Guardian, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports a luxury cruise ship for the partners of English football players is en route to Qatar for the World Cup.

And the Daily Star says police fear “an army of gimps could be on the loose”.

