Two men charged after Manchester City title celebrations
Inquiries into the reported assault of Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen after the final whistle continue.
Two football fans have been charged after title celebrations at Manchester City’s ground.
Greater Manchester Police said the two men had been charged following the team’s win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Sunday that secured the Premier League title.
Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, was charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said.
Paul Colbridge, 37, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch and will appear at the same court on June 7.
The force said both had been bailed ahead of court appearances.
Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was reportedly assaulted as thousands of City fans poured on to the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate winning the Premier League.
A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.