Man dies after ‘wall collapses at house’ during ‘workplace accident’

The man, in his 40s, was involved in a ‘workplace accident’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 16 September 2023 20:59
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died after a wall collapsed at a house in Manchester, police have said.

The man in his 40s was involved in a “workplace accident” on Saturday at about 2.50pm at an address in Lloyd Street, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 2.50pm today, officers were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man at an address on Lloyd Street, Manchester.

“It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident – and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

