Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman
James Riley, 27, was arrested after an incident at a hotel in Manchester.
A serving police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel on Brook Street in the city at around 11.30pm on Thursday.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.
James Riley, 27, a serving Lancashire Constabulary officer, has been charged with attempted murder, GMP said.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
