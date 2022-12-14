China pulls out six diplomats wanted for questioning over Manchester assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China has pulled out six officials wanted for police questioning over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary has said.

James Cleverly said he is “disappointed” the individuals including consul general Zheng Xiyuan will not face justice over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.

Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the diplomats of having “fled the UK like cowards”.

Beijing insisted the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.

Greater Manchester Police wanted to interview Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff over the attack in October.

The Foreign Office requested Beijing waive the diplomatic immunity of the individuals to allow the interviews to take place.

Mr Cleverly said: “We informed the Chinese embassy of that and we set a deadline which expired today, making it clear that we expected them to take action.

“In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul general himself.

“This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these incidents, has had an effect and we will continue on the world stage and domestically to abide by the rule of law and we expect others to do likewise.”

In a separate statement to MPs, Mr Cleverly noted that the Vienna Convention allows states to remove consular members at any point, but said: “I am disappointed that these individuals will not be interviewed or face justice”.

“Nonetheless, it is right that those responsible for the disgraceful scenes in Manchester are no longer – or will shortly cease to be – consular staff accredited to the UK,” he added.

Mr Chen feared he “might be beaten to death” after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate as scuffle broke out during protests, but was rescued by police.

On Wednesday, he said the “withdrawal of these Chinese diplomats gives me a sense of closure” over the “unacceptable and illegal” attack.

Conservative MPs were not placated by the move, however.

Ms Kearns said: “China’s diplomats who attacked protesters have fled the UK like cowards, making clear their guilt and denying justice to those protestors grievously assaulted.

“The Foreign Office must now declare those who have fled persona non grata, and make clear they are never again welcome in the UK.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said: “The flagrant assault on a peaceful democracy campaigner in Manchester needs more than allowing those responsible to leave the UK uncharged and with their heads held high.

“Letting China take them back isn’t justice. We should have kicked them out weeks ago.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “It is right that the Chinese government has withdrawn these officials from the consulate following the appalling incident in Manchester.

“The Foreign Secretary was too weak in his initial response by leaving the summoning of the Chinese ambassador to FCDO officials.”

China insisted the departure of the consul general was part of a “normal rotation” of diplomats.

A Chinese Embassy spokesman said: “The Chinese consul general in Manchester has completed his term of office and has returned to China upon instruction not long ago.

“This is a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials.”

The spokesman said the incident in October was a “violent disruptive provocation deliberately staged by anti-China elements who assaulted our consulate members and illegally intruded into the consulate premises, gravely undermining the safety and dignity of consulate officials”.

The official said the UK Government had “failed to fulfil its obligations under international law to protect the safety and dignity of the Chinese consulate premises and personnel” and the consulate members “were actually the victims”.