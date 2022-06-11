Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ 15-year-old killed in stabbing attack

Jakub Szymanski died in hospital from his wounds about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in Miles Platting.

Kim Pilling
Saturday 11 June 2022 18:38
Police officers at the scene in Bednal Avenue, Miles Platting (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Bednal Avenue, Miles Platting (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The family of a 15-year-old boy killed in a double stabbing attack have paid tribute to “our hero”.

Jakub Szymanski died in hospital from his wounds about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday night.

His mother – named locally as Katarzyna Bastek – was also treated for serious stab wounds at the property in Bednal Drive. Ms Bastek, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

It has been reported that Jakub – known to his family as Kuba – was attacked as he attempted to protect his mother.

Recommended

A 44-year-old man from Manchester, known to both victims, was arrested in Kent on Friday night on suspicion of murder. Detectives are continuing to question him.

Forensics officers have been carrying out investigations (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

In a tribute, the teenager’s family said: “Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

“He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City.

“He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he’s our hero.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “We’re still continuing with our investigation and last night’s arrest has been a huge step in potentially getting a grieving family the answers they so badly need.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in