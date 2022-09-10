Man arrested over 1996 Manchester bombing released
The 3,300lb bomb in Manchester city centre on June 15 1996 caused massive damage and more than 200 injuries, but no fatalities.
A man arrested over the 1996 Manchester city centre bombing has been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force arrested the man on Thursday at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terror offences.
His arrest was in connection with inquiries into the IRA bomb detonation in Manchester city centre on June 15 1996.
The 3,300lb bomb caused massive damage and more than 200 injuries, but no fatalities.
On Saturday the police said he had been released without charge on Friday night.
The force has asked anyone who had been affected by the bombing who had not been contacted by police to access the Major Incident Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S33-PO1.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.