Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over 1996 Manchester bombing released

The 3,300lb bomb in Manchester city centre on June 15 1996 caused massive damage and more than 200 injuries, but no fatalities.

PA Reporter
Saturday 10 September 2022 11:25
The scene of devastation in Manchester city centre following the bomb attack in 1996 (PA)
The scene of devastation in Manchester city centre following the bomb attack in 1996 (PA)
(PA Archive)

A man arrested over the 1996 Manchester city centre bombing has been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force arrested the man on Thursday at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terror offences.

His arrest was in connection with inquiries into the IRA bomb detonation in Manchester city centre on June 15 1996.

The 3,300lb bomb caused massive damage and more than 200 injuries, but no fatalities.

On Saturday the police said he had been released without charge on Friday night.

Recommended

The force has asked anyone who had been affected by the bombing who had not been contacted by police to access the Major Incident Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S33-PO1.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in