Manchester Police evacuate flats after finding chemicals and firearms
Police arrested two men, a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old, on suspicion of possession of firearms.
Greater Manchester Police have evacuated homes on Mossley Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne after finding firearms and “unidentified chemicals” in a flat.
Police arrested two men, a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old, on suspicion of possession of firearms.
Nearby flats were evacuated as a “standard safety precaution” while an investigation is carried out. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
Chief inspector Robert MacGregor said: “Following the discovery of these chemicals this afternoon, we have been working with our colleagues from (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue) while they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation is purely a precaution.
“I would like to reassure the local community that we don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public.
“Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Police on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 2396 of the 16th November 2022.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.