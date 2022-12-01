Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New technology to catch train fare dodgers

Northern said it will use the technology at ‘known hotspots’ across its network.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 01 December 2022 15:42
Britain’s second largest train operator is to deploy a new device to catch fare dodgers (Northern/PA)
Britain’s second largest train operator is to deploy a new device to catch fare dodgers (Northern/PA)

Britain’s second largest train operator is to deploy a new device to catch fare dodgers.

Northern said it will use the technology at “known hotspots” across its network.

The system is installed at barriers to automatically detect whether a ticket is valid.

A small minority of customers try to exploit the automated nature of barrier checks

Mark Powles, Northern

It also alerts staff if additional checks are required, whether the passenger has the appropriate railcard or is eligible for a child discount.

Recommended

Some 180 fare dodgers were caught in one day alone during a trial of the technology at Manchester Victoria station last month.

Northern’s customer and commercial director Mark Powles said: “This technology will be invaluable for our gate line and revenue protection colleagues whose job it is to ensure ticket checks are carried out quickly and efficiently.

“Unfortunately, we know that a small minority of customers try to exploit the automated nature of barrier checks to travel on tickets they know they’re not eligible to use.

“The kit is very easy to install and can be deployed to known hotspots across the whole network to help tackle this fraudulent activity.”

Northern serves more than 500 stations across northern England.

It is among the operators responsible for the cancellation of thousands of trains across the region in recent weeks, mainly due to staffing problems.

Recommended

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group estimates that around £240 million is lost through fare evasion on Britain’s railways each year.

The Department for Transport announced last month that the fine for travelling on a train in England without a valid ticket will increase from £20 to £100 from January 23 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in