Sir John Nott, defence secretary during Falklands War, dies aged 92

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir John Nott, the defence secretary during the Falklands War, has died aged 92.

The senior Conservative twice offered his resignation to Margaret Thatcher after the Argentinian invasion of the South Atlantic islands in 1982 but she refused to accept it, instead keeping him in place for the bloody but successful liberation operation.

Apart from the war, the most memorable moment of his political career was storming out of a TV interview with broadcaster Sir Robin Day later in 1982.

During questions on defence spending, he lost his temper when Sir Robin asked why people should listen to a “transient, here today and, if I may say so, gone tomorrow politician” rather than veteran Royal Navy chiefs pushing for more cash.

Sir John stood up and tetchily removed his microphone, muttering: “I’m sorry. I’m fed up with this interview. Really, it’s ridiculous.”

Sir Robin immediately expressed fears that attempts might be made to prevent the aborted interview from being shown.

However, a PA news agency reporter who was sitting in on the interview rushed out and filed the story, which was then running on the wires within minutes of the walk-out – ensuring that any attempt to stifle the interview was by then impossible.

Sir John was educated at Kings Mead School, Seaford, Bradfield College and Trinity College Cambridge.

He served as a regular with the 2nd Gurkha Rifles as a lieutenant and saw service during the Malayan emergency from 1952 to 1956 before going to Cambridge where he read law and economics and became president of the Cambridge Union

He was elected to Parliament as MP for St Ives in 1966 and served in the Thatcher Cabinet as trade secretary until 1981 and then defence secretary until 1983.

His daughter, the writer Sasha Swire, the wife of Tory peer Lord Swire, said: “RIP my beloved father, John Nott, protector, politician, farmer, me.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch told Lady Swire: “Your father was not only a formidable defence secretary, standing up to invading forces during the Falklands War, he also served his country in uniform for many years.

“The freedom we all enjoy now is only possible because of the people who fought for them, like Sir John.

“The sacrifices made by politicians’ families often go unseen. My deepest sympathies are with you and all of Sir John’s family during this time.”

Sir John also had two sons – composer Julian, who wrote the Peppa Pig theme music, and William who worked in the oil industry.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “John Nott was an inspiring defence secretary and politician who stood up, alongside Margaret Thatcher, to aggression.

“His resolute determination to free British sovereign territory from tyranny is as important today as it was during the Falklands conflict.

“My condolences go to his family and loved ones at this sad time.”