Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II funeral diagnosed with covid
It is the second time that Queen Margrethe, 82, has tested positive for Covid this year
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday.
The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.
Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with Covid-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.
(With agencies)
