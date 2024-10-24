Welsh artist creates ‘playful’ Pop Tart portrait of Marilyn Monroe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Welsh food artist has created a pop art portrait of Marilyn Monroe using more than 120 Pop Tarts.

Nathan Wyburn, 34, from Cardiff, took more than 10 hours to create the unique display inspired by the late actress and the pop art movement.

The original portrait of Monroe was created as a silk screen by pop artist Andy Warhol in 1967.

Mr Wyburn, who specialises in creating celebrity portraits, was commissioned to make this bespoke piece to mark the 60th anniversary of Kellogg’s Pop Tarts and described the piece as bringing a new “playful lease of life” to the pop art movement.

He said: “Using Pop Tarts to create these pieces was a unique and intriguing experience that really captures the true essence of pop art – making the ordinary extraordinary.

“Marilyn in particular was a real challenge – to capture that signature and distinct look of hers. I, of course, have massive respect for the original pieces of art that have inspired this work, but I think they look pretty epic recreated out of Pop Tarts and bring a new, playful lease of life to the art.”

Mr Wyburn, who appeared as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, is also known for creating a portrait of the King using Marmite and 42 slices of toasted bread to celebrate his coronation.

His other notable artworks include a lettuce portrait of former prime minister Liz Truss and a portrait of Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon made using 644 McVitie’s biscuits.

Monroe died aged 36 in 1962 after starring in films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot and The Seven Year Itch, with her final film appearance being in The Misfits.

The artwork will be on display at the new Pop(T)Art Gallery Experience, in Bethnal Green, east London, on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors will be able to design their own edible artworks at the pop-up art gallery, using the breakfast pastries as a canvas.

Shauna Lenagh, senior director at Kellogg’s said: “To highlight the little-known fact that Pop Tarts were named after the pop art movement, and celebrate our 60th anniversary, we have worked with Nathan Wyburn to bring the Pop (T)Art Gallery Experience to life.

“We look forward to seeing our visitors’ reactions to the artwork and the creative pieces they come up with themselves!”