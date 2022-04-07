Reinspection of P&O ferry detained last month in N Ireland
The ferry was detained in Northern Ireland on March 25.
A reinspection is taking place of a P&O ferry detained last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection of the European Causeway was taking place at P&O Ferries request.
An MCA spokesman said: “All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea.
“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.”
