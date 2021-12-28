Welsh urged to follow restrictions amid ‘rapid rise’ in Covid cases

It comes after Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford closed nightclubs and announced a return to the rule of six inside hospitality venues.

Luke O'Reilly
Tuesday 28 December 2021 18:35
Wales recorded 12,378 new cases on Tuesday (PA)
Wales recorded 12,378 new cases on Tuesday (PA)
(PA Wire)

Welsh people are being urged to get their booster jabs and follow social distancing measures amid a “rapid rise” in coronavirus cases.

It comes after First Minister Mark Drakeford closed nightclubs and announced a return to the rule of six inside pubs and restaurants from Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that England would not be following the devolved nations in enforcing new coronavirus restrictions.

Wales recorded 12,378 new cases on Tuesday. However, there is a lag in the number of cases being recorded due to the holiday period.

Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

In a statement, Wales’ deputy chief medical officer, Dr Chris Jones encouraged the public to take steps to protect themselves from the rise in new cases.

He said: “We are seeing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases caused by omicron all over Wales”, he said. The majority of these are in younger people and we believe they would have been contracted before Christmas.

“This new variant is very transmissible – it spreads very quickly wherever people come together.

“Please take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

He added that the public can protect themselves by getting the booster jab, reducing the number of people they see, and isolating if they have symptoms.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in