Mark Drakeford: Transgender women are women

The Welsh First Minister was pressed to define what a woman is during a session in the Senedd.

Bronwen Weatherby
Wednesday 08 June 2022 12:17
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he believes ‘trans women are women’ (PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he believes ‘trans women are women’ (PA)
(PA Wire)

Mark Drakeford has confirmed he believes “transgender women are women” after he was pushed to define what a woman is during a session at the Welsh Parliament.

The First Minister was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport at the Senedd when he acknowledged it is an “argument that divides people”.

It comes after continued criticism of Labour’s policies on trans and women’s rights, and the refusal of some party politicians, such as shadow women and equalities minister Anneliese Dodds, to publicly define what a woman is.

Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones said on Tuesday: “I think it’s important that I make it clear that protecting women’s rights does not for one moment mean that you’re anti-trans rights. Female competitors deserve the same rights as male competitors.

“We all know the huge benefits that sports can offer, and we all, I’m sure, want to ensure trans athletes can participate in sport.

Recommended

It is a difficult area where people feel very strongly on different sides of an argument, and an argument that divides people who agree on most other things

Mark Drakeford

“But what we don’t want is a situation where we’re trying to be so inclusive that it is to the detriment of a particular group.

“We have a situation where women athletes are so disheartened that they are pulling out of their own female categories because they say that trans women taking part in a female category have a male puberty advantage.”

The representative for South Wales East asked: “First Minister, do you believe that trans athletes should compete in female sports?

“Can you do something that many other Labour politicians have failed to do so far, which is define a woman?

Mr Drakeford said: “My starting point is the same as Penny Mordaunt’s – the UK minister responsible at the time – who said that the UK Government’s starting point was that transgender women are women. That’s my starting point in this debate.

“It is a difficult area where people feel very strongly on different sides of an argument, and an argument that divides people who agree on most other things.

Recommended

“What I say to the member is that in such a potentially divisive issue, the responsibility of elected representatives is not to stand on the certainties of their own convictions, but instead to work hard to look for opportunities for dialogue, to find ways of promoting understanding rather than conflict, and to demonstrate respect rather than to look for exclusion.

“I do not understand the point that the member makes that you can be too inclusive. To me, inclusivity is absolutely what we should be aiming for here.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in