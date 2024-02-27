Senior Welsh Government minister used ‘disappearing messages’ during pandemic

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Welsh government minister used “disappearing messages” during the pandemic, an inquiry has heard.

Vaughan Gething, one of the most senior members of the Welsh Labour Government and the former health minister, used a feature that automatically deleted WhatsApp messages after a set period of time.

Mr Gething is currently the economy minister and one of the two contenders to be the next first minister of the country.

The limited messages that have been disclosed clearly show WhatsApp and text messages used to discuss Government business where they shouldn't have been Nia Gowman, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru

His use of the messaging function was revealed in the UK Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday, which is sitting in Cardiff for the next three weeks.

The inquiry is examining Welsh government decision-making throughout the health crisis.

Nia Gowman, who represents the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group, criticised the Welsh Government’s use of messaging for decision-making.

She also argued that the material disclosed to the inquiry was “belated and dubiously limited” and that denials from some within the Welsh Government, including from first minister Mark Drakeford, that they did not use tools like WhatsApp for government business do “not ring true”.

Mr Drakeford was forced to correct the record in the Senedd late last year after initially stating that he did not use the messaging platform at all.

Ms Gowman said: “The limited messages that have been disclosed, clearly show WhatsApp and text messages used to discuss Government business where they shouldn’t have been.

“They show Welsh Government senior special advisers suspiciously and systematically deleting communications.

“They show special advisers reminding themselves and others that they had agreed to ‘clear out WhatsApp chats once a week’.

“They show the most senior special adviser for the first minister for Wales and Vaughan Gething, the minister for health, turning on disappearing messages.”

Ms Gowman described deleting messages as “questionable” and contrary to the words of the first minister’s official spokesman, who said that staff were “regularly reminded of the need to maintain and retain robust records relating to decisions taken throughout the pandemic”.

Mr Gething and Mr Drakeford are due to appear before the inquiry in the coming weeks.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: We will not be commenting on matters relating to the inquiry while the hearings are underway.

“Welsh Ministers and Government officials will be giving detailed evidence in the coming weeks.

“We have made it clear that we continue to engage fully with the inquiry to ensure all actions and decisions are fully and properly scrutinised.”