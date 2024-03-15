Welsh Labour leadership election – what happens next?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The successor to Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford will be announced on Saturday.

Jeremy Miles, the current education and Welsh language minister, and Vaughan Gething, the economy minister, have been vying to win the leadership of the Welsh Labour party, and the country.

On Saturday morning, the winner of that contest will be announced in Cardiff.

Here is what is expected to happen next:

:: March 19Current First Minister Mark Drakeford will take his final Questions at the First Minister session at the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd.

He is then expected to formally tender his resignation to the King.

:: March 20The Welsh Government will inform the Welsh Parliament’s presiding officer, or Llywydd, Elin Jones, when the Palace has accepted Mr Drakeford’s resignation.

Ms Jones will lay a written statement formally notifying the Senedd that this has been received – marking the point at which Mr Drakeford has formally resigned.

Nominations for the next First Minister then take place during Plenary that afternoon.

If only one person is nominated, that person will be declared as the nominee. However, if more than one nomination is made then every member except for Ms Jones and deputy presiding officer David Rees will vote for their preferred candidate by roll call.

Ms Jones will recommend the Senedd’s nominee to the King.

:: March 25

During Easter recess, the current ministers remain in post until further notice.

The Welsh Government is expected to issue a written statement concerning ministerial appointments in the first week of recess.

:: April 15

The first week of the summer term sees the new First Minister take their inaugural Questions to the First Minister session.