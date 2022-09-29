Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mark Hamill recruited to help raise funds for drones in Ukrainian war effort

The Star Wars actor said he was “honoured” to take on the role of ambassador for the United24 platform.

Mike Bedigan
Friday 30 September 2022 00:00
Mark Hamill recruited to help raise funds for drones in Ukrainian war effort (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mark Hamill recruited to help raise funds for drones in Ukrainian war effort (Isabel Infantes/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mark Hamill has been recruited by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to help fundraise for his country’s military efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Star Wars actor said he was “honoured” to take on the role of ambassador for the United24 platform.

His role will include raising funds to support Ukrainian defenders, the Drone Army, a project set up by the Ukrainian government to procure unmanned drones to assist the war effort.

The Army of Drones will be used to monitor the 2,470km front line and provide an effective response to enemy attacks, the project’s website said.

Sharing a picture of himself in a virtual meeting with Mr Zelensky, Hamill wrote: “Honoured to be an ambassador for the Army of Drones and to help President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine in any way possible.”

Recommended

The president’s official Instagram page also shared the news, writing: “American actor who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, Mark Hamill became the ambassador of the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

“He is the first ambassador to help raise funds to support our defenders, the Drone Army.

“This is a difficult yet very important mission. Mark, we are sure you will definitely handle it. Thank you for supporting the Ukrainian people in our struggle for freedom.”

It comes following news that Russia will formally annex occupied parts of Ukraine, where it claims that residents had voted to live under Moscow’s rule, on Friday.

The Ukrainian government and the West have denounced the Kremlin-organised ballots as illegal, forced and rigged.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in