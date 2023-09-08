Policing ‘goes on as normal’ despite controversies, says senior PSNI officer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Policing in Northern Ireland is going on “as normal” despite a crisis which has engulfed the leadership of the organisation, a senior officer has said.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne resigned last week following a string of controversies, including a significant data breach and a critical High Court ruling around the disciplining of two junior officers.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is assuming the responsibilities of the top position, but this week faced a vote of no confidence by the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers.

The PSNI senior executive team is currently leading the organisation while Mr Hamilton recovers from an unplanned medical procedure on Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said despite current events, “business goes on as usual” in policing.

He was speaking after officers came under attack in Londonderry on Thursday while anti-terrorism searches were carried out, yielding a haul of military grade weapons which police believe were to be used against officers by dissident republicans.

Sixteen officers were injured in the attacks by crowds that it is believed children as young as eight were involved in.

Mr Singleton said there is no doubt that the events of the last two weeks have been a “distraction for people”.

“But actually officers are going out and their staff colleagues supporting them in that delivery of service as well,” he said.

“They are continuing to do the work that they’re passionate about.

“For us (assistant chief constables), it’s a case of getting on with the really important business of policing, Other matters will resolve themselves in due course.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “We’re talking to our officers and our staff associations and our staff members every day.

“Right across all the challenges that this organisation faces over the last year, whether that’s funding, the severe terrorist threat, the attacks on officers, the data loss and indeed the events of the last week, what we have seen throughout that is dedicated delivery of service to our communities right across the organisation.

“We have a first class policing service in Northern Ireland, and that’s a tribute to the people who deliver that on the ground.”

Deirdre Toner, chair of the Policing Board, the oversight body for the PSNI, said it appreciates the work of officers and staff of the PSNI.

“Despite the recent challenges faced within policing, the board very much recognises and appreciates that all the officers and staff of the PSNI continue to deliver an essential public service to the community and deserve everyone’s support,” she said.