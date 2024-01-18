Minister ends safeguarding of land on axed HS2 route

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Restrictions preventing the development of land earmarked for a now-scrapped section of HS2 have been lifted, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has announced.

The Cabinet Minister has ended safeguarding for Phase 2a between the West Midlands and Crewe.

This means land on the route can be developed in a way that would conflict with building the high speed railway.

HS2 Ltd will no longer object to proposed development Mark Harper, Transport Secretary

In October last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak axed plans to extend HS2 beyond the West Midlands, to save money.

At the time, the Department for Transport (DfT) said safeguarding would be lifted “at the earliest opportunity”.

Railway consultant William Barter described the decision as “ludicrous” and an act of “spite”, saying it would make it harder for a future government to reverse the decision not to extend the railway.

In a written statement to Parliament on Thursday, Mr Harper said he is “formally lifting the safeguarding directions”.

He went on: “By lifting safeguarding, the Government provides certainty to people along the former route of HS2 and makes development easier, as HS2 Ltd will no longer object to proposed development in the area to which the safeguarding directions had applied.”

Mr Harper confirmed that “work is underway” on lifting safeguarding for Phase 2b land between Crewe and Manchester, which is expected to happen by the summer.

The process of selling properties acquired by HS2 Ltd that are no longer needed “will begin shortly”, he added.

Safeguarding will continue around the planned Handsacre Link in Lichfield, Staffordshire, where the high speed railway will connect with the West Coast Main Line.

Mr Harper also announced the closure of three schemes which provided financial support to homeowners on or near the Phase 2 routes.

The Need to Sell programme remains open to support residents “until the blighting effect of HS2 has fully receded”, the Cabinet minister wrote.