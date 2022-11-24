Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Transport Secretary says ‘reform is vital’ amid bid to avert rail strikes

Mark Harper told MPs he ‘will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes’ ahead of planned meetings with trade union leaders.

Elizabeth Arnold
Thursday 24 November 2022 11:49
Transport secretary Mark Harper (James Manning/PA)
Transport secretary Mark Harper (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

The transport secretary has said “reform is vital” as he urged “all trade union leaders to get back around the table with employers” to avert a fresh round of rail strikes.

Mark Harper told MPs he “will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes” ahead of planned meetings with trade union leaders.

Speaking during Commons transport questions, Mr Harper said: “I want a sustainable, thriving rail network, but with 20% of passengers not having returned following the Covid pandemic, reform is vital.

I would urge all trade union leaders to get back around the table with employers to hammer out the detail of that reform

Mark Harper

“I would urge all trade union leaders to get back around the table with employers to hammer out the detail of that reform.

Recommended

“The Government will work to facilitate this and to that end I will be meeting with trade union leaders in the coming days.”

His comments came as Labour’s Sam Tarry (Ilford South) urged Mr Harper to do more, saying: “It’s in his hands to end those strikes and to do so today.”

Mr Tarry said: “The secretary of state knows full well that he sets the flexibility and the parameters (for) both Network Rail and train operating companies on a financial offer they can put forward. It’s in his hands to end those strikes and to do so today.”

Mr Harper replied: “I very much want these strikes to not take place. I’ve set out my ambition for the rail sector and I will be meeting trade union leaders in the coming days including later today.

“But in order to pay for a better offer for rail staff we need to deliver reform, which is why I want trade union leaders to get round the table with the employers to hammer the detail of those reforms, then a better offer can be put on the table and we can end the need for these damaging strikes which cause enormous amounts of damage to passengers and businesses across the country.”

I will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes and I hope he'll do what he can to persuade the trade unions to get back round the table with the employers

Mark Harper

Mr Harper added: “It’s not my interest to block a settlement at all. I want to resolve this issue, I want to facilitate the trade unions and the employers getting together to hammer out some reform measures, to help pay for a better pay offer for the staff.

“I will do everything I can to end these damaging and unnecessary strikes and I hope he’ll do what he can to persuade the trade unions to get back round the table with the employers.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, earlier said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies in question can offer his members.

Recommended

He accused the Government of blocking a deal over the weekend, claiming the “most senior” people in his industry told him they were forbidden from making an offer.

The RMT has announced a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January by its members at Network Rail and 14 train companies – and an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year, which threatens travel chaos over the festive period.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in