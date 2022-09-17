King thanks emergency service staff for work ahead of funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has thanked emergency service staff for their work during the mourning period and ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Charles met London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and was briefed by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors and Commander Karen Findlay, who are leading police operations around London ahead of and during the funeral of the Queen.

The Prince of Wales also visited the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room, while Home Secretary Suella Braverman and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were present.

The King speaks with Dame Lynne Owens, the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

During the visit on Saturday in Lambeth, south London, he also met police staff, who he thanked for their planning and delivery of policing in the days leading up to his mother’s funeral, as well as workers at London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

The funeral is expected to be “the largest international event that the UK has hosted in decades, possibly ever”, according to sources.