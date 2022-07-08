Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Mark Rowley: From West Midlands Police to head of the UK’s largest force

His career spans more than 30 years.

Isobel Frodsham
Friday 08 July 2022 16:31
Sir Mark Rowley is the former counter-terrorism policing chief (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir Mark Rowley is the former counter-terrorism policing chief (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sir Mark Rowley made his name as the person who helped to transform the UK’s counter-terrorism approach and lead London’s police response in one of the biggest incidents the capital has faced in recent years.

The 57-year-old retired from policing in 2018, but was confirmed to be returning as the Met Police’s chief on Friday.

It comes close to exactly three months since former commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had her last day.

During the intervening years, he has been working on specialist security projects for firms and technology or data-led transformation with start-ups.

Recommended

Sir Mark began his policing career in 1987 with West Midlands Police after gaining a degree in Mathematics from St Catharine’s College in Cambridge.

He spent many years working as a bobby on the beat before rising through the ranks of policing to become chief constable of Surrey Police in 2008, eight years after joining the force.

He is credited with lifting the public confidence levels in Surrey to the highest in the country during his time as chief.

He was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 2011. That same year, he joined the Metropolitan Police as assistant commissioner for Specialist Crime and Operations, shortly after the London Riots.

Sir Mark is credited with transforming the approach to UK counter-terrorism and policing gangs (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

During that time, he supported the policing of major events in the capital, including the 2012 Olympic Games and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

In 2014, he joined the National Police Chiefs’ Council as the lead for counter-terrorism.

Sir Mark is said to have transformed the approach to UK counter-terrorism and policing gangs – and helped to increase community engagement and workforce diversity.

He also led the police response to the London Bridge terror attack in 2017, when eight people were killed.

Sir Mark was in charge of reforms in policing of public order, organised crime and fraud and launched Operation Falcon, a team which was created to combat the growth of online fraud and cybercrime.

After Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe retired in 2017, Sir Mark reportedly applied for the role of commissioner of The Met – but lost out to his predecessor, Dame Cressida.

Recommended

He then retired from policing a year later and was knighted for his exceptional contribution to national security and national leadership “at a time of unprecedented threat”.

Sir Mark is married with two adult children.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in