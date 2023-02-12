MP condemns police probe into sex assault claim as ‘flawed’ and ‘unjust’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior MP accused of serious sexual assault has criticised the Metropolitan Police investigation into him as “flawed and fundamentally unjust”, in a letter to the head of the force.

Julian Knight, who was suspended from the Conservative Party over the case, said he has endured months of reputational damage over an accusation which he claims he can prove is “false and malicious”.

Scotland Yard received an allegation of serious sexual assault on October 28 last year, and on December 7 a further referral relating to the incident was made and an investigation into Mr Knight was launched.

In his letter to Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, the MP for Solihull said that, two months later, he is “still being denied any opportunity to be interviewed under caution” despite “repeated requests” from his lawyer for this to happen.

Mr Knight said: “In his contacts with your investigation, my lawyer has made it clear that I have incontrovertible proof of my innocence as well as clear documentary evidence of a conspiracy to blackmail me using a false and malicious allegation.

“This evidence includes a sworn statement by an independent third party referring explicitly to plans to make a false allegation against me.”

He added: “I also believe that, were it not for the high-profile nature of my case, the obvious step of interviewing me under caution would been have been taken expeditiously.

“The evidence I have suggests unequivocally that such an early interview would have ended any investigation into me, and almost certainly have led any police inquiries in a very different direction.

“The fact that I remain, after two months, a suspect without any chance to have his voice heard is due to the flawed and fundamentally unjust conduct of your officers’ investigation.

“Aside from the continuing damage to my reputation, it continues to deprive my constituents of proper parliamentary representation.”

Mr Knight said he will not “let the matter rest” until his “name is cleared”, and he will be pursuing “all legal means to achieve proper redress for the flawed handling of this matter by all involved”.

The MP is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented the West Midlands constituency since 2015.

The removal of the Tory whip means he no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, but he said he would be recusing himself from Parliament until the case is resolved.

The Metropolitan Police have declined to comment.