Director Claire van Kampen dies aged 71 on birthday of her husband Mark Rylance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director Claire van Kampen, the wife of actor Sir Mark Rylance, has died aged 71.

She died on Saturday, which also marked her husband’s 65th birthday, in the German town of Kassel surrounded by her family after being diagnosed with cancer, a statement shared on behalf of Sir Mark and her daughter Juliet confirmed.

Van Kampen was a concert pianist, composer, playwright, theatre director and worked in various roles at Shakespeare’s Globe for around 20 years.

She was also described as “one of the funniest and (most) inspiring women we have ever known”, in the statement.

It added: “We thank her for imbuing our lives with her magic, music, laughter, and love.

“Ring the bell, sound the trumpets reverie, something is done, something is beginning. One of the great wise ones has passed.”

Her theatre credits include composing the music for the 1989 Royal Shakespeare Company production of Hamlet starring Sir Mark, whom she married that same year.

Later in her career she created original scores for Broadway productions of 2000’s True West, 2008’s Boeing-Boeing and 2010 comedy La Bete, as well as adaptations of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and Richard III.

Van Kampen also wrote the play Farinelli And The King which saw Sir Mark star as King Philippe V of Spain and was nominated for several Olivier Awards including best new play, and a number of Tony Awards.

The director and composer trained at the Royal College of Music in London where she studied music theory and piano, specialising in the performance of 20th century music.

She went on to have a career as a composer and performer, writing and playing for theatre, radio, television and film soundtracks and the concert hall.

In 1986, she began her theatre career with the Royal Shakespeare Company and with the Royal National Theatre the following year.

She served as artistic associate at Shakespeare’s Globe from 1996 to 2006 when Sir Mark was the artistic director.

Van Kampen later acted as a musical consultant and resident composer to the subsequent artistic director Dominic Dromgoole from 2007 to 2015.

She was also a creative associate of the prestigious Old Vic theatre in London.

Van Kampen was previously married to architect Christopher van Kampen, with whom she had two daughters Juliet and Nataasha.

Her youngest daughter Nataasha, a filmmaker, died aged 28 in 2012 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Sir Mark is an acclaimed stage and screen star who won the Bafta TV Award for best actor for his in 2005 drama The Government Inspector and for playing Thomas Cromwell in the 2015 BBC Two mini-series Wolf Hall.

In the world of film, he picked up a best supporting actor Bafta and Oscar for his role in the 2015 historical drama Bridge Of Spies.

Sir Mark, who has also garnered Olivier and Tony awards for his theatre work, was knighted for services to theatre in the 2017 New Year Honours list.