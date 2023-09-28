President Zelensky appoints British actor Mark Strong as United24 ambassador

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Film and TV star Mark Strong will focus his efforts on supporting Ukrainian schools after being appointed as an ambassador of the United24 charity by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kingsman and Deep State star, 60, was thanked by the Ukrainian president for his “powerful support” of Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

During the online call, Strong told Mr Zelensky: “It is an honour for me to become a voice for Ukrainian children on the world stage, so that they can have a better future.

“As the father of two sons, I am aware of how important quality education is, and how important it is for children to go to school and communicate with friends, gaining both the knowledge and skills that are necessary for adult life.

“Ukrainian children deserve to receive everything they need.”

Mr Zelensky set up the United24 charity initiative to “increase donations to Ukraine and ensure the efficiency and transparency of their distribution” to aid its response to the Russian invasion, its website said.

On the call, the Ukrainian president said: “Ukrainians fight for their freedom and defend their independence every day. We are grateful to everyone who strengthens our voice globally.

“This kind of powerful support is necessary to help Ukrainian children get a quality education despite the full-scale war.

“One-and-a-half million Ukrainian children study remotely, and our task is to return them to their school classrooms.

“I thank Mark for supporting this important programme.”

According to its website, United24 has raised more than 471 million dollars (£387 million), with donors choosing five directions of support, including education and science – which Strong will be supporting.

Strong recently played in the Game4Ukraine charity match – which was held in London on the British actor’s 60th birthday – to raise funds for the restoration of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky school in Chernihiv Oblast which was struck by missiles.

He will help rebuild Ukrainian schools and support Ukrainian teachers as an ambassador for the official fundraising platform of Ukraine, the charity said.