Kate watching Wimbledon ladies’ singles final from Royal Box

The Princess of Wales has taken her seat in the Royal Box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court to watch the ladies’ singles final.

Kate sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King to watch Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur for the title.

Wearing a pale green ensemble from Self-Portrait, the princess arrived over an hour before the match began and chatted with Wimbledon staff, including 14-year-old ball girl Tiffany and 17-year-old ball boy Abhi, at the Players’ Lawn.

The princess also met representatives from the British Army, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

Kate asked Adam Taylor from the Met Police how the queue for the tennis tournament had been.

She recalled her own time spent queueing to get into the championship as a child, saying: “I loved it when I was younger. It was part of coming to see Wimbledon and the anticipation.”

The princess also spoke with Jack Wakelin, a clinical team manager at the London Ambulance Service, about the dangers of dehydration when spectators do not drink enough water and “forget not to drink too much Pimm’s”.

The princess met Philippa George, a representative of the Riding For The Disabled charity, who tossed the coin for the final.

Kate asked about her Wimbledon-themed nail polish and whether Ms George had been practising for the toss.

The princess told her she was “such an inspiration to so many people” and was glad she had been recognised.

Ms George, 27, told the PA news agency after the meeting: “It was so special. She was asking me about my nails and talked to me about how I like horses.

“She was really happy that I was here… it means so much.”

The princess also told a maintenance manager at the grounds he had “saved the day” after fixing a leak in the Court One shop the day before the tournament began.

Billy Lewis told PA he was surprised Kate had been told about his efforts, which saw him save “thousands of pounds worth of merchandise”.

Asked what Kate said to him, Mr Lewis said: “She said I heard you saved the day, in terms of a leak?”

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the princess is a regular face at SW19.

She had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.

Later that day she was joined in the Royal Box by former champion Roger Federer.

Fans vented their disappointment on Saturday morning after organisers closed the Wimbledon queue due to a yellow weather warning for wind, in place from 9am to 11.59pm.

Wimbledon tweeted a reminder ahead of gates opening: “Please remember the Queue is not in operation today and as such there are no tickets available for sale.

“We ask that you do not travel to Wimbledon today unless you are an existing ticket holder.”

Kathy Yates, 54, and her son Daniel Yates, 27, were turned away at the gates when they tried to queue for ground passes.

The pair had flown from Aberdeen and stayed in a hotel on Friday night for a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to watch the tennis.

Ms Yates said: “We have spent well over £300. Two of our other family members have got tickets in the ballot.

“We all came down together. We have been queuing since 7am this morning.

“We have been planning for this for a long time. We don’t often get together. I have one son who lives in Edinburgh.

“We made this as a family get-together and half the family can get in and half the family can’t.”

Tiago Veloso, 48, and his 15-year-old son Vincente arrived at Wimbledon at around 8am to queue for tickets.

Mr Veloso said: “We came yesterday. It was terrible weather. The rain cancelled all the games and we came today to see the ground games, the under-14s and juniors, because (my son) wanted to watch.

“I don’t understand, yesterday was the worst of the weather. I don’t understand the decision.

“It is a very frustrating morning. We had a lot of expectations because the weather yesterday was terrible and we were not expecting this today.”

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey told the PA news agency: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.”