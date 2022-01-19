Man charged with stalking over teenager’s disappearance
Abid Khan will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with a stalking offence over the disappearance of teenager Marnie Clayton who went missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub.
Abid Khan, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading Berkshire will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of one count of stalking involving fear of violence.
Miss Clayton, 18, from Bracknell was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Sunday after she failed to return home from the Atik nightclub in William Street in Windsor.
She was found safe in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon following appeals by Thames Valley Police.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.