The Irish people face a historic choice at election, says Mary Lou McDonald

The Irish people face a “historic choice” in the General Election between more of the same or the “live option” of a Sinn Fein-led government, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

The Sinn Fein president said the 70-plus candidates being fielded by her party proved it was “serious about winning” and removing both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail from power.

Ms McDonald was speaking to reporters as she launched her own electoral campaign in the Dublin Central constituency.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will formally seek the dissolution of the Dail on Friday when he meets President Michael D Higgins at his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin.

That will kick off a three-week campaign ahead of polling day on November 29.

There is a huge need for change, and by that we mean a new government Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein president

“There is a huge appetite for change,” said Ms McDonald.

“There is a huge need for change, and by that we mean a new government.

“And when election day comes, all of the political debate will really crystallise into a very straightforward choice, which is either more of the same, in either a Fine Gael or a Fianna Fail led government or, for the first time, a government led by Sinn Fein.

“So we are saying to people very directly, you will have a choice.

“Actually, it will be a historic choice.

“In election after election, it has always boiled down really to either Fine Gael or Fianna Fail, Tweedledum or Tweedledee.

“On this occasion, there now is a live option for a different government, a new government.”

She added: “We will be running 70 candidates or more, and so we are in this to win it.

“When we say that we want a change of government, we mean that, and we know that there is substantial sentiment out there amongst the public that recognises that now is the time.”

Ms McDonald continued: “We are serious about change in government. We are serious about winning. Of course, we have to run sufficient candidates for that to be a reality, and we have, and we will.”

Sinn Fein goes into the election on the back of a difficult number of weeks for the party.

It has faced intense criticism of its handling of several controversies focused on how it dealt with a range of allegations and complaints against party members.

In the last 12 months the party has also seen its poll ratings dip quite significantly, dropping from front runner to leave it trailing behind both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in a series of recent polls.

However, Ms McDonald struck an upbeat tone as she spoke to the media at a city centre hotel on Thursday.

She also said that chronic housing shortages in Ireland would be the defining issue of the campaign.

“Victory, success, means a change of government,” she said.

“That’s how it will be measured for us. We’ve talked a long time about the need for a change of direction.

“We’ve spoken particularly about the area of housing, this will be the biggest issue in this campaign.

“In our opinion, if society and if government continues to fail in this area, there are economic and social consequences that are profound and far reaching.

“I don’t believe that housing will be sorted out by a government led by either Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

“So we want to invite people to vote for change and a change in government.

“Sinn Fein is the only option, the only alternative vehicle beyond a Fianna Fail or Fine Gael-led government, and that’s what success would look like to us.”

She added: “My preference is for a government beyond and without either Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

“We will run enough candidates so that Sinn Fein can lead the next government.

“The rest is over to the people.

“This will all be a question of the campaign.

“The next three weeks will be absolutely decisive in that regard.”